Tour the Six Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now

Over the years in this space, we've periodically offered mini-tours of the most expensive homes for sale in Denver — and a look at our most recent roundup, published in early 2014, demonstrates how much hotter the Denver housing market has gotten over the past two-plus years.

The most expensive home on the previous list went for over $3 million less than the priciest item currently available on the wide-ranging and helpful MetroDenverHomeListings.com website — and half of the other six offerings from 2014 had a tag set at more than $1 million under the sixth placer below.

One thing remains the same, however: The properties are absolutely gorgeous.

Continue to take mini-tours of the six most expensive homes for sale in Denver right now. They include links and text from the original MetroDenverHomeListings.com pages, where there's much more information available.

Number 6: 1130 East 7th Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

$5,300,000

1130 East 7th Avenue. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

Commissioned in 1904 by Chester S. Morey with Fisher and Fisher Architects, this 12,100 sq ft Capital Hill mansion was a wedding gift for his daughter, Mary L. Morey. The current owners have impeccably restored and meticulously updated the entire six bedroom eleven bath home to today's highest standards. Formal living room, formal dining room, sunny breakfast room, sun room, nine-seat movie theater, private gym, endless lap pool and large party room. The very large chef's kitchen includes three sinks, two Bosch dishwashers, a Wolf commercial gas cooktop and side by side Subzero refrigerator and freezer. Current owners retrofitted an elevator that services all four floors. The 15,600 sq ft professionally landscaped lot includes a 935 sq ft carriage house and an oversized three car garage. This home is a Denver treasure. Detailed. Grand. Luxurious.

Number 5: 400 Cook Street

Denver, CO 80206

$5,690,000

400 Cook Street. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

Estate living in North Cherry Creek. Beautifully designed and custom built with the highest standards of quality furnishes and construction, this smart technology two-story home sits on a remarkable elevated over-sized lot with outstanding mountain views. Over 9200 square feet on three levels. Convenient main floor master suite with exceptional bath, dressing room and fireplace. Chef's dream kitchen with breakfast nook, butlers pantry, a formal dining room, rare custom two-story cherry wood library/study. Enjoy crisp fall evenings on the huge outdoor private patio with built-in viking cook station and beautiful stone fireplace. Garden level has a temperature controlled wine cellar and tasting room, large family room with mini kitchen and fireplace, a full bath, storage, exercise room and large workshop. A rare opportunity in one of Denver's finest neighborhoods. Buyers must be pre-qualified. Listing broker must be present at all showings.

Number 4: 177 North Humboldt Street

Denver, CO 80218

$5,875,000

177 North Humboldt Street. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

Spectacular Tudor on a beautiful half acre in historic Denver Country Club. Gracefully poised behind wrought iron gates, this property is a rare find and presents a breathtaking mix of expansive lawn, gardens and century old trees. This architectural masterpiece designed in the 1920's by Harry J. Manning, boasts over 11,000 finished square feet including nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a lovely entry foyer with a sweeping wrought iron staircase, large, gracious rooms, plaster moldings, and views of the grounds from every vantage point. The master suite is spacious with a private balcony and is adjoined by a spectacular sitting room with a fireplace. The home has a wonderful floor plan that can accommodate every family size, and with the third floor bonus space, an amazing, lower level with a beautiful, custom wet bar, wine cellar and exquisite finishes, this is truly one of the very finest estates in Denver.

