Three Out of Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado Are Trucks

An attempt to steal a pickup caught on camera. Additional images below. YouTube

New Colorado theft data reveals that three of the five most stolen vehicles in the state are trucks. This marks the most top-five appearances by pickups in at least three years.

We've been tracking vehicle thefts in Colorado for years, with our most recent post on the topic, published in October 2016, focusing on final data for the year 2015, as complied by the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

But even before the RMIIA has released numbers for 2016, 7News acquired stats for 2017 to date from Coloradans Against Auto Theft. They reveal that pickups, which represented three of the first seven slots in 2015, now account for 60 percent of the top five.

This trend is particularly worrisome given Coloradans' love of trucks. But despite pickups' rise in status among thieves, the top two places continue to be filled by cars — both made by the same company.

Continue to count down the photo-illustrated 2017 list, supplemented by information from 2015 and 2014, respectively.

A 1999 Toyota Camry. YouTube file photo

Number 10 in 2017 to date: Toyota Camry

Number 10 in 2015: Subaru Impreza

Number 10 in 2014: Subaru Legacy

A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. YouTube file photo

Number 9 in 2017 to date: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Number 9 in 2015: Toyota Camry

Number 9 in 2014: Ford Explorer

A 1999 Chevy pickup. YouTube file photo

Number 8 in 2017 to date: Chevy Silverado Pickup

Number 8 in 2015: Acura Integra

Number 8 in 2014: Toyota Camry

A 1999 Subaru Impreza. YouTube file photo

Number 7 in 2017 to date: Subaru Impreza

Number 7 in 2015: Chevrolet Silverado Pickup

Number 7 in 2014: Dodge Pickup

A 2001 Jeep Cherokee. YouTube file photo

Number 6 in 2017 to date: Jeep Cherokee

Number 6 in 2015: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Number 6 in 2014: Acura Integra

Continue to count down the five most stolen vehicles in Colorado so far in 2017.