menu

Three Out of Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado Are Trucks

Low-Income Residents in Aurora Face Eviction From Motel Turned Home


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Out of Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado Are Trucks

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:47 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
An attempt to steal a pickup caught on camera. Additional images below.
An attempt to steal a pickup caught on camera. Additional images below.
YouTube
A A

New Colorado theft data reveals that three of the five most stolen vehicles in the state are trucks. This marks the most top-five appearances by pickups in at least three years.

We've been tracking vehicle thefts in Colorado for years, with our most recent post on the topic, published in October 2016, focusing on final data for the year 2015, as complied by the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

But even before the RMIIA has released numbers for 2016, 7News acquired stats for 2017 to date from Coloradans Against Auto Theft. They reveal that pickups, which represented three of the first seven slots in 2015, now account for 60 percent of the top five.

This trend is particularly worrisome given Coloradans' love of trucks. But despite pickups' rise in status among thieves, the top two places continue to be filled by cars — both made by the same company.

Continue to count down the photo-illustrated 2017 list, supplemented by information from 2015 and 2014, respectively.

A 1999 Toyota Camry.
A 1999 Toyota Camry.
YouTube file photo

Number 10 in 2017 to date: Toyota Camry

Related Stories

Number 10 in 2015: Subaru Impreza
Number 10 in 2014: Subaru Legacy

A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
YouTube file photo

Number 9 in 2017 to date: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Number 9 in 2015: Toyota Camry
Number 9 in 2014: Ford Explorer

A 1999 Chevy pickup.
A 1999 Chevy pickup.
YouTube file photo

Number 8 in 2017 to date: Chevy Silverado Pickup

Number 8 in 2015: Acura Integra
Number 8 in 2014: Toyota Camry

A 1999 Subaru Impreza.
A 1999 Subaru Impreza.
YouTube file photo

Number 7 in 2017 to date: Subaru Impreza

Number 7 in 2015: Chevrolet Silverado Pickup
Number 7 in 2014: Dodge Pickup

A 2001 Jeep Cherokee.
A 2001 Jeep Cherokee.
YouTube file photo

Upcoming Events

Number 6 in 2017 to date: Jeep Cherokee

Number 6 in 2015: Jeep Grand Cherokee
Number 6 in 2014: Acura Integra

Continue to count down the five most stolen vehicles in Colorado so far in 2017.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >