Twelve Denver Metro Cities With Lowest, Highest One-Bedroom Rents

While some surveys suggest that overall Denver rent prices have plateaued or are going down, that's not universally true. Indeed, rents are still rising in some Denver neighborhoods.

Likewise, prices for a one-bedroom apartment vary widely in different communities across the Denver metro area.

That's among the takeaways from Zumper's November report about rents in Denver metro.

The service has updated information about twelve cities in the area, and as you'll see, the median price for a one-bedroom varies by more than $300 per month from the least to the most expensive.

Crossroads at City Center. $1149-$1399. 15490 East Center Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 12: Aurora

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $970

52nd Marketplace. $1025-$1600. 7797 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, CO. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 11: Arvada

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,020

Regatta. $996-$1790. 10500 Irma Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 10: Northglenn

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,080

Promenade At Hunter's Glen. $1133- $1773. 12801 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80241 ApartmentGuide.com

Number 9: Thornton

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,100

The Bluffs At Castle Rock. $1060- $1925. 483 Scott Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80104. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 8: Castle Rock

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,110

Arbour Square. $1274. 14770 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 7: Westminster

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,140

