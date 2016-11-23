Twelve Denver Metro Cities With Lowest, Highest One-Bedroom Rents
While some surveys suggest that overall Denver rent prices have plateaued or are going down, that's not universally true. Indeed, rents are still rising in some Denver neighborhoods.
Likewise, prices for a one-bedroom apartment vary widely in different communities across the Denver metro area.
That's among the takeaways from Zumper's November report about rents in Denver metro.
The service has updated information about twelve cities in the area, and as you'll see, the median price for a one-bedroom varies by more than $300 per month from the least to the most expensive.
Continue to see the average rents this month for a dozen Denver metro communities, illustrated with photos courtesy of ApartmentGuide.com showing current listings for each one, as well as a Zumper graphic charting the prices. Click to see the complete report.
|
Crossroads at City Center. $1149-$1399. 15490 East Center Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017.
Number 12: Aurora
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $970
Number 11: Arvada
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,020
Number 10: Northglenn
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,080
|
Promenade At Hunter's Glen. $1133- $1773. 12801 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80241
Number 9: Thornton
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,100
|
The Bluffs At Castle Rock. $1060- $1925. 483 Scott Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80104.
Number 8: Castle Rock
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,110
Number 7: Westminster
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,140
Continue to see the six Denver-metro cities with the most expensive rent for a one-bedroom apartment right now.Next Page
