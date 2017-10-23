Top 20 Tweets Begging Sorry Broncos to Sign Colin Kaepernick or Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow (left) and Colin Kaepernick (right) kneel, albeit for different reasons, while Trevor Siemian is seen a second from being flat on his back.

Your Denver Broncos knew their October 22 rematch with the Los Angeles Chargers was a must-win game after an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants and the angry tweet-storm that followed. But instead of reasserting their dominance over Philip Rivers and company, they laid their biggest goose egg of a generation. The Broncos' 21-0 defeat in a nearly empty L.A.-area soccer stadium marked their first shutout since 1992, a span of a quarter-century, and prompted desperate fans on social media to call for current Denver signal-caller Trevor Siemian to be replaced by either the controversial Colin Kaepernick or the sainted but ineffective Tim Tebow, as seen in the Twitter roundup below.

For the past two seasons, I've been rooting for Siemian because we're both former attendees of Northwestern, which has seldom been mistaken for a football powerhouse. Indeed, I got my start at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism during a period (1989-1990) when Wildcats boosters were legitimately afraid the college would get kicked out of the Big Ten to make room for Penn State, as well as for general ineptitude. The team went 0-11 in 1989, giving attendees plenty of opportunities to unleash this chant at victorious squads: "That's all right!/That's okay!/’Cause you'll be working for us someday!"