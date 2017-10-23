Top 20 Tweets Begging Sorry Broncos to Sign Colin Kaepernick or Tim Tebow

Your Denver Broncos knew their October 22 rematch with the Los Angeles Chargers was a must-win game after an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants and the angry tweet-storm that followed. But instead of reasserting their dominance over Philip Rivers and company, they laid their biggest goose egg of a generation. The Broncos' 21-0 defeat in a nearly empty L.A.-area soccer stadium marked their first shutout since 1992, a span of a quarter-century, and prompted desperate fans on social media to call for current Denver signal-caller Trevor Siemian to be replaced by either the controversial Colin Kaepernick or the sainted but ineffective Tim Tebow, as seen in the Twitter roundup below.
For the past two seasons, I've been rooting for Siemian because we're both former attendees of Northwestern, which has seldom been mistaken for a football powerhouse. Indeed, I got my start at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism during a period (1989-1990) when Wildcats boosters were legitimately afraid the college would get kicked out of the Big Ten to make room for Penn State, as well as for general ineptitude. The team went 0-11 in 1989, giving attendees plenty of opportunities to unleash this chant at victorious squads: "That's all right!/That's okay!/’Cause you'll be working for us someday!"
In my case, this boast proved to be totally false, but whatever....
Still, even Northwestern alums will have to admit that Siemian shows no signs of developing into a reliable, or even mildly competent, NFL quarterback. He can move the ball in the middle of the field, when it doesn't matter, but in big moments, when the true greats step up, he crumbles, hurling brain-dead interceptions, doing Statue of Liberty impressions prior to strip sacks or simply missing open targets. He's not the answer, no matter how much Broncos boss John Elway would like us to pretend otherwise. And while Elway is undeniably the greatest player in franchise history, he's proving to have little aptitude for drafting and developing QB talent. Exhibit A: Brock Osweiler. Exhibit B: Paxton Lynch.
So bad has the situation gotten that plenty of fans want Denver to pick up Colin Kaepernick, who's been effectively blackballed from the league for taking-a-knee demonstrations during the national anthem while a member of the San Francisco 49ers. And if Elway balks at that because of his hypocritical plea to keep politics out of football — not to mention word that at least two advertisers have pulled out of 850 KOA's Broncos broadcasts because of the protests — there are still plenty of true believers who'd like to give Tim Tebow another chance, even though he's currently a professional baseball player with the New York Mets organization. After all, Timmy made kneeling during games popular.
Man, things have gotten bad — and fast. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable Broncos tweets related to Siemian, Kaepernick and Tebow below.
Number 20:
Broncos would be in dynasty mode if they'd have kept Tim Tebow...... but instead they settled for short term pic.twitter.com/MdURy6FyEb— RazorSharp (@ItsOfficial1975) October 23, 2017
Number 19:
#Broncos— Tommy Butler (@TommyButler__) October 22, 2017
Fuck it.
Lets sign Kaepernick.
He'll sure as shit be a fuck ton better then fucking Trevor Siemmian.
Number 18:
Trevor sucks. I’m sorry to say it, @Broncos.— Jilg-Brown (@JilgBrown22) October 22, 2017
Pick up @Kaepernick7 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FUCK! WAKE THE FUCK UP DAMN
Number 17:
Can the Broncos just resign Tebow please?— dillon nageli (@DillonNageli) October 23, 2017
Number 16:
WE SUCK!!! WE NEED A FUCKING OFFENSE!!! GET KAEPERNICK FOR FUCK SAKE!!!— Daddy Drones (@RoyalDrones) October 22, 2017
Number 15:
Elway needs to get the fuck over himself and sign Kaepernick because this is... this is bad. This is dreadful. #broncos— Jennifer Juniper (@supersonic_jen) October 22, 2017
Number 14:
Broncos need Kaepernick— #FreeTayTeez (@ThaFreshhPrince) October 23, 2017
Number 13:
@Broncos @johnelway remember when Tebow wasnt the answer... that man had heart. I would sure take him now....#Broncos— keith utting (@keithutting) October 23, 2017
Number 12:
Sign kaepernick I am not his biggest fan but Broncos gotta upgrade at qb quick— (@Jakkeeeup) October 23, 2017
Number 11:
Shoulda picked up Kaepernick...— Fran Thompson (@LWFranklin) October 23, 2017
Number 10:
Collin Kaepernick is better then every quarterback on the Broncos roster— Studlett (@LoganSublett) October 23, 2017
Number 9:
@johnelway @DenverBroncosNF @DenverChannel @9NEWS @denverpost @coloradoan Broncos NEED QUARTERBACK. Hire Kaepernick he's available he'll win— C B (@jjrblackmon) October 23, 2017
Number 8:
Said I was done but I'm not: If John Elway won't call Colin Kaepernick because of politics then shame on him. That's absurd. #Broncos— Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) October 23, 2017
Number 7:
Johnny football,Colin Kaepernick beg Tebow— OFFICIAL F.Y.A FLAME (@FYAFANPAGE) October 23, 2017
Politely ask Michael Vick Broncos need a QB
Number 6:
At this point the #Broncos would be dumb to not try and kick the tires on Kaepernick.— Ryan Brothers (@BrothersRyan) October 23, 2017
Number 5:
Hey @Broncos, three words: hire Colin Kaepernick.— Michael Sladek (@PlugUglyFilms) October 23, 2017
Number 4:
Hahaha @49ers @MiamiDolphins @Broncos @Browns y’all didn’t even give Kaepernick a workout and look at ya GARBAGE.— bulls 10-72 (@iFront4DaNet) October 23, 2017
Number 3:
The Broncos oline and QB are a mess. Sign Kaepernick because he can make things happen with his legs. Siemian is regressing.— Lance (@inthelance) October 23, 2017
Number 2:
@johnelway @Broncos Go sign Kaepernick!!!!! @Kaepernick7— Antonio Cooper (@RiskyHitman47) October 23, 2017
Number 1:
If Colin Kaepernick somehow becomes the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, I'll wear his jersey to work every day. #triggered— Anthony Green (@_AnthonyGreen) October 23, 2017
