Colorado Hits Uber With $8.9M Penalty Over Alleged Unlicensed Drivers & More

Update below: The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has issued an $8.9 million civil penalty assessment notice against Rasier LLC, the parent company of Uber. Why? The PUC maintains that Uber has allowed "individuals with disqualifying criminal or motor vehicle offenses, or without valid licenses, to drive for the company" in the state.

According to a PUC release, the notice lists violations involving 57 Uber drivers over the past eighteen months or so "who should not have been permitted to drive for the company." The dollar amount of the penalty corresponds to a fine of $2,500 for every day that a so-called disqualified driver was determined to have worked in Colorado.

In recent years, we've covered a number of stories related to Uber drivers accused of criminal activity. In April 2015, for example, Gerald Montgomery was charged with attempted burglary and more after allegedly trying to rip off the home of a passenger he'd just dropped at DIA. The following November, Uber driver Luis Galeano-Bedon was accused of sexual assault against a passenger.