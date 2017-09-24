Op Ed: Parents Must Urge School Districts to Do More to Support Students

As parents of children who struggle with learning and attention issues, we are grateful that we found schools for our children where they are supported and where their teachers have worked with our families to ensure that our children make progress. These schools held our children to high standards, and worked to make sure they were learning and growing. But we know that not all schools in Colorado hold all students to high standards, which is a crucial piece in making sure that kids work towards grade level proficiency. And the U.S. Department of Education agrees with us.

In May, Colorado submitted its state plan to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) to the federal government for review and approval. In August, the U.S. Department of Education responded, requesting that Colorado do more to move students towards grade-level proficiency.