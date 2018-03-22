Vatican Will Consider Our Lady of Visitation's Plea to Reopen

Sandra Garcia was on her way out of town on March 16 when she got a letter she had been expecting since last year. Signed by higher-ups at the Vatican, the letter informed Garcia that Rome is considering the plea she and her fellow congregates at Our Lady of Visitation have made to reopen their little church in unincorporated Adams County.

Garcia leads the Goat Hill Catholic Society, a group of OLV congregates who have been fighting the Archdiocese of Denver to regain control of their church since it was shuttered last April by Archbishop Samuel Aquila. Why the church was closed is up for debate. The archdiocese told congregates in meetings leading up to the closure that it could no longer supply the church with a priest; resources were stretched too thin, and congregates could just start attending the nearby Holy Trinity, they said But in our February 6 feature on OLV, parishioners alleged that the church had been shuttered because Aquila wanted to eventually sell the property.

Founded in the late '40s to serve the poor, mostly agricultural workers in the surrounding Goat Hill neighborhood, OLV has deep ties to Catholics who lived in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, many of whom descended from penitentes, members of a religious order with roots in fifteenth-century Spanish Catholicism. The church has served as a spiritual home and community center ever since.