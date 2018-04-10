Senator Guilty of Ethics Violation in Corporate-Paid Town Hall on Oil and Gas "Facts"

Senator Vicki Marble, a pro-fracking Republican from Fort Collins, was found guilty of violating the state constitution regarding ethics in government and gift bans for all elected officials and government employees.

Marble accepted a gift from Denver-based Extraction Oil and Gas in the form of a paid town hall meeting at a restaurant in Broomfield in February 2017, according to the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, which fields ethics complaints for the state's legislative and executive branches of government. Marble was listed as a host on a panel discussion to supposedly present "the facts" on oil and gas development in the area, according to the event invitation. Extraction Oil and Gas, which has permits pending on 84 wells in Broomfield and has been sparring with residents over its proposed developments, picked up the tab for a private room, appetizer buffet and two free bar drinks for each attendee.

Broomfield resident Sarah Mann attended the event and filed the complaint, saying that she heard and witnessed firsthand Extraction spokesperson Brian Cain using his credit card to pay off the tab at the end of the night after the crowd had thinned out.