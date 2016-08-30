VIDEO (NSFW): Hundreds March for Women's Rights at Denver Go Topless Day

It's hard to believe that even in 2016, accused rapists still use the "she was asking for it" excuse in court and Congress still thinks it knows a woman's body better than she does.

Enter Denver Go Topless Day, which happened on Sunday. Hundreds gathered near the Capitol sans shirts to promote equal rights for women, from our minds to our bodies, and marched down the 16th Street Mall chanting things like "Equalize, don't sexualize."

Go Topless Days is a nationwide movement hosted in small, rural communities and big cities alike. As we noted in a recent story, this year's Denver's Go Topless Day came a few days after the "95th anniversary of what most historians see as the signature victory of the women's suffrage movement: the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote."

"This all snowballs into women's equality," said Mia Jean, one of the event's organizers. "I find it hard to believe that it's 2016 and women still have to deal with these kinds of issues. It's a slow process — and this is just one piece of the pie."

