General Assembly Considers Bill Limiting State, County Cooperation With ICE

Two Democratic lawmakers in the Colorado House have introduced a bill that would severely limit non-mandatory cooperation with federal immigration enforcement officials. HB18-1417, nicknamed “Virginia's Law” after Virginia Mancinas — a woman who was detained by immigration agents in 2011 after reporting a domestic-violence incident — was introduced in the House on April 20 and will now be considered by the House Appropriations Committee.

Virginia's Law would bar county law enforcement agencies from honoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests (holding targets for ICE in local jails) or giving immigration-related information to ICE unless agents deliver a warrant. The bill would prevent all public schools, state-funded colleges and universities, public libraries, public-health facilities, shelters, courthouses and probation offices from collecting immigration information and reporting it to ICE (again, unless agents have a warrant).

The bill is similar to the immigration policy that Denver passed last August, which prohibits city employees, including those in the police and sheriff departments, from handing over immigration information to ICE.