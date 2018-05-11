What Ever Happened to Virginia's Law, the State Bill Protecting Immigrants?

There was a PR blitz, a large press conference, and a flurry of news coverage – including by Westword - when House Representatives Dan Pabon and Susan Lontine introduced a bill during the legislative session that aimed to protect noncitizens at schools, hospitals, courthouses and other public locations by limiting state cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Virginia’s Law, which the Democratic lawmakers named after a woman who was detained by ICE in 2011 after reporting a domestic violence incident, would have barred all county law enforcement agencies from honoring ICE detainer requests (holding targets for ICE in jail) or giving immigration-related information to ICE. It also prevented public employees from contacting ICE unless the federal agents presented a signed warrant.

Virginia’s Law passed out of the State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee by a party-line vote of 6-3, and was referred to the House Appropriations Committee, where it would be heard next. But the bill was never scheduled for a hearing; it didn't end up in the Appropriations Committee before the statehouse concluded its legislative session on Wednesday, May 9.