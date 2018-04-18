Vote for Our Lives Rally Thursday Will Include Songs from Isaac Slade

Last week, a group of Colorado students announced that they were launching a nationwide Vote for Our Lives campaign with the support and blessing of Parkland shooting survivors in Florida and large, national groups including Everytown for Gun Safety.

Organizer Madison Rose describes the new campaign as a spin-off of the March for Our Lives demonstrations that drew hundreds of thousands into the streets at 800-plus marches around the world last month, calling for sensible gun policies and increased safety in schools. Vote for Our Lives is designed to build on that momentum by focusing on voter registration.

The first Vote for Our Lives rally in Colorado is taking place on Thursday, April 19, at Clement Park in Littleton. One day before the anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings, the rally will include a candlelight vigil beside the Columbine memorial.