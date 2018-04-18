Vote for Our Lives Rally Thursday Will Include Songs from Isaac Slade

Last week, a group of Colorado students announced that they were launching a nationwide Vote for Our Lives campaign with the support and blessing of Parkland shooting survivors in Florida and large, national groups including Everytown for Gun Safety.
Organizer Madison Rose describes the new campaign as a spin-off of the March for Our Lives demonstrations that drew hundreds of thousands into the streets at 800-plus marches around the world last month, calling for sensible gun policies and increased safety in schools. Vote for Our Lives is designed to build on that momentum by focusing on voter registration.
The first Vote for Our Lives rally in Colorado is taking place on Thursday, April 19, at Clement Park in Littleton. One day before the anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings, the rally will include a candlelight vigil beside the Columbine memorial.
A day out from the rally, Vote for Our Lives organizers released more details about the April 19 event, including a finalized list of speakers that includes Isaac Slade of the Fray, who'll perform a four-song set along with his wife, Anna, followed by the candlelight vigil.
Other participants include more than twenty students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, among them Carlitos Rodriguez, founder of Stories Untold. Melica Pourarfaie, a student from Arapahoe High School, and Desiree Davis, mother of Arapahoe victim Claire Davis, will speak. So will Marcus Weaver, a survivor of the Aurora Theater shooting, and Paula Reed, a Columbine teacher and survivor.
The program begins at 6 p.m. on April 19 and is about more than simply signing up people to vote, according to Rose. "It's about knowing what you're voting for, who you're voting out and who you're voting in," she explains. "We don't want to tell people what to think, but supply the information so hopefully they'll form their own opinion."
For more information on the Vote for Our Lives rally at Clement Park, check out the Facebook event page.
