 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Vote for Our Lives Rally Thursday Will Include Songs from Isaac Slade
Vote for Our Lives / Facebook

Vote for Our Lives Rally Thursday Will Include Songs from Isaac Slade

Chris Walker | April 18, 2018 | 4:18pm
AA

Last week, a group of Colorado students announced that they were launching a nationwide Vote for Our Lives campaign with the support and blessing of Parkland shooting survivors in Florida and large, national groups including Everytown for Gun Safety.

Organizer Madison Rose describes the new campaign as a spin-off of the March for Our Lives demonstrations that drew hundreds of thousands into the streets at 800-plus marches around the world last month, calling for sensible gun policies and increased safety in schools. Vote for Our Lives is designed to build on that momentum by focusing on voter registration.

Related Stories

The first Vote for Our Lives rally in Colorado is taking place on Thursday, April 19, at Clement Park in Littleton. One day before the anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings, the rally will include a candlelight vigil beside the Columbine memorial.

Students announcing Vote for Our Lives at a press conference in Littleton on April 9.EXPAND
Students announcing Vote for Our Lives at a press conference in Littleton on April 9.
Courtesy of Madison Rose

A day out from the rally, Vote for Our Lives organizers released more details about the April 19 event, including a finalized list of speakers that includes Isaac Slade of the Fray, who'll perform a four-song set along with his wife, Anna, followed by the candlelight vigil.

Other participants include more than twenty students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, among them Carlitos Rodriguez, founder of Stories Untold. Melica Pourarfaie, a student from Arapahoe High School, and Desiree Davis, mother of Arapahoe victim Claire Davis, will speak. So will Marcus Weaver, a survivor of the Aurora Theater shooting, and Paula Reed, a Columbine teacher and survivor.

The program begins at 6 p.m. on April 19 and is about more than simply signing up people to vote, according to Rose. "It's about knowing what you're voting for, who you're voting out and who you're voting in," she explains. "We don't want to tell people what to think, but supply the information so hopefully they'll form their own opinion."

For more information on the Vote for Our Lives rally at Clement Park, check out the Facebook event page.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >