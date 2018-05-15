 


The Colorado Department of Human Services unveiled a memorial wall made of 4,200 prescription bottles at Civic Center Park on Monday, May 14.EXPAND
Kenzie Bruce

Wall in Civic Center "Lifts the Label" on Opioid Addiction

Kenzie Bruce | May 15, 2018 | 8:45am
The 4,200 pill bottles in Civic Center Park don't have names or recommended dosages on their labels. Instead, they have statistics and words of encouragement.

On Monday, May 14, the Colorado Department of Human Services launched a public-awareness campaign called "Lift the Label," a statewide movement to de-stigmatize opioid addiction. During the launch, the CDHS unveiled a 34-foot-long wall covered in 4,200 bottles to represent the 42,000 Americans who died from prescription opioid and heroin overdoses in 2016. The other side of the wall is a blank white board where individuals can commemorate loved ones who have struggled with addiction.

Dr. Varsha Lafargue, left, and Jeffery Kooistra sign the back side of the opioid memorial wall. Kooistra's twin sister died of an opioid overdose.EXPAND
Kenzie Bruce

"In Colorado, there were 357 deaths from prescription opioid overdose in 2017," said executive director of the CDHS Reggie Bicha during the campaign launch event. "We want Coloradans to know that we support them because they’re our family, our co-workers, our community leaders, our friends. If they’re ready to seek help, we’ve got their back.”

Fifteen Coloradans who suffered from addiction attended the event to share their experiences and stories of recovery. The individuals included Austin Eubanks, a Columbine shooting survivor who developed an addiction after his traumatic experience, and Dana Knowles, a former broadcast journalist for 9NEWS who developed an addiction after hip surgery.

The bottles all include facts or encouraging messages to "lift the label."EXPAND
The bottles all include facts or encouraging messages to "lift the label."
Kenzie Bruce
CDHS Executive Director Reggie Bicha addresses the crowd on May 14.EXPAND
Kenzie Bruce
 
Kenzie Bruce has been Westword’s social media editor since May 2017. She is a Mizzou photojournalism graduate and was previously the manager of communications and multimedia for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International in Atlanta.

