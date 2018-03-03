Reader: In a Private Company, Hancock Would Be Gone

Mayor Michael Hancock is at one of the lowest points in his political career. On Tuesday, February 27, Hancock admitted to texting "inappropriate" messages to a former subordinate: Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise, who gave an emotional interview to Denver7 accusing Hancock of sexually harassing her.

Hancock, who's been looking at running for a third term, apologized for his actions but didn't admit to sexually harassing Branch-Wise, who served on his security detail six years ago. Branch-Wise eventually requested to leave his detail after another member of Hancock's team reportedly harassed her.

Though no other city official has called for Hancock to resign, some readers think it is his only option. Says Stephanie:

