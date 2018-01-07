Reader: Teachers Can't Afford to Live Here

Experts warn that the state is poised for a crisis if its public schools cannot adequately staff classrooms with highly effective licensed educators and keep the teachers they hire.

Colorado is facing a crisis: More than 3,000 teaching positions remain vacant, some going unfilled for years. That's according to the Colorado Education Association, which will push the state legislature to reduce the pressure of testing in teacher evaluations. But readers have their own opinions as to why Colorado has a teacher shortage. Says Liz:



I left teaching because of helicopter parents. I could have dealt with the lousy pay. But having the parents of 150 students wanting me to treat each of them extra-special and whining to the admin if I didn't did me in.



Argues Miguel:



You want more teachers? Forgive most, if not all, of their student debt if they stay in the profession for a set amount of years, offer more pay and better benefits, offer rent/housing programs for teachers who want to live in the neighborhood that they teach in.

