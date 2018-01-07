 


Experts warn that the state is poised for a crisis if its public schools cannot adequately staff classrooms with highly effective licensed educators and keep the teachers they hire.
Reader: Teachers Can't Afford to Live Here

Westword Staff | January 7, 2018 | 6:51am
Colorado is facing a crisis: More than 3,000 teaching positions remain vacant, some going unfilled for years. That's according to the Colorado Education Association, which will push the state legislature to reduce the pressure of testing in teacher evaluations. But readers have their own opinions as to why Colorado has a teacher shortage. Says Liz:

I left teaching because of helicopter parents. I could have dealt with the lousy pay. But having the parents of 150 students wanting me to treat each of them extra-special and whining to the admin if I didn't did me in.

Argues Miguel:

You want more teachers? Forgive most, if not all, of their student debt if they stay in the profession for a set amount of years, offer more pay and better benefits, offer rent/housing programs for teachers who want to live in the neighborhood that they teach in.

Explains Vanessa:

You want more teachers? Make the licensing process easier and fluid across states. I’m a transplant with a degree and it took forever just to get my Colorado license.

Adds Rae:

I've known teachers with master's level certification and over a decade of teaching experience who have been unemployed solely because districts don't want to pay a higher rate for their credentials. And yes, these were extremely passionate educators with superb instructional skills and a genuine ability to connect with kids. Shameful!

Notes Sarah:

I left teaching because of the pay, I make more money and have better benefits as a nanny.

Concludes Matt:

Teachers can't afford to live here. 

What do you think is causing Colorado's teacher shortage? Post your thoughts in a comment, or email editorial@westword.com.

