Reader: I Hope Denverites Won't Have to Shoulder Amazon's Tax Burden

Although we have no idea where Amazon will build HQ2, this week we found out (some of) what Colorado is willing to offer the online retail giant should it bless this city with its jobs and prestige. In anticipation of that announcement, we thought of ten things we'd want to see in the proposal. That inspired plenty of comments from our readers, who'd already had a lot to say about earlier Amazon stories, including coverage of the flag it placed by Union Station: Whole Foods, a new link in the grocery-store chain it acquired this year. Find those articles after the comments.

Says David:

Increased traffic - Check!

Higher housing and rent prices - Check!

More out of state cocks who don't know what the hell the far left lane is for - Check!

More people not paying for light rail - Check!

Higher prices at mediocre restaurants - Check!

More litter and trash in our open spaces - Check!

A 'fee' on crap to bypass TABOR - Check!

A sweetheart deal to Amazon and developers who don't really need it, and shaft local businesses that are struggling - Check! Welcome Aboard!

Adds John:

