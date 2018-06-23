Reader: Call It "Taxpayer Stadium at Mile High," Since That's Who Paid

Our Michael Roberts argues that it's no coincidence that the Broncos' stadium is still without a corporate sponsor and permanent name. If the team were still good or still counted Peyton Manning as its quarterback, companies would be champing at the bit to slap their names on what's now being called "Broncos Stadium at Mile High."

Readers were, by and large, very defensive of our beloved football team. But some have clearly seen the light.

Ben says:



Maybe companies are realizing that $30 million a year is better spent on keeping their companies open. ... Invesco and Sports Authority sure could have used an extra $100 million or so that is the going rate for a naming-rights deal. It would take me an hour to research all the names of bankrupt companies who thought that putting their name on a stadium was a good idea.



Bill calls:



Bullshit. The Browns, Dolphins, Titans, and Bengals convinced businesses to put names on their stadiums. None of these teams have won the Super Bowl in recent memory or any memory.



Phil argues:



Didn't they win a Super Bowl two years ago? If you call a team that doesn't win it all every year shitty, that's just not fair. Try being a fan of a team that hasn't ever won it, or hasn't won it in thirty years. All of those stadiums have names and have never had an issue putting up a new one once a sponsorship runs out/gets terminated.



Michael suggests:



Call it "Taxpayer Stadium at Mile High." They're the ones who paid for it.

Justin notes:



Garbage. We have one of the largest fan bases in the nation, being the only pro football team in the Rocky Mountain region. We’re literally one of the highest valued teams in the league. Which transplant staffer wrote this crap headline?



Jeff argues:



Plus, every corporation that buys naming rights to Mile High Stadium goes out of business soon after. Who wants to be the next to admit they're going under soon?



Richard says simply:



Mile High Stadium is good enough.



The team's recent release announcing the adoption by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District board of "Broncos Stadium at Mile High" as a temporary moniker for the edifice, since no company has stepped up to buy the naming rights, exudes bland cheerfulness and blind optimism, with an undercurrent of business-oriented resolve.

Take this statement from Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman: "With the season fast approaching, we’re pleased that the MFSD has approved the temporary name of 'Broncos Stadium at Mile High.' While fans will notice some new signage going up around the stadium reflecting this change, we remain completely focused on securing a long-term naming rights partner."

Freeman adds: "We’ve had many productive conversations and are confident we’ll identify the right partner, which is critical for ongoing improvements to our stadium. In this interim period, we’ll continue to provide all the necessary resources to ensure our stadium remains a great place for fans and one of the top facilities in all of sports."

