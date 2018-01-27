Reader: Washington, D.C., Is a Sanctuary City for Keeping Criminals in Power

The enforcer of the Trump administration's immigration policies threatened last week to subpoena 23 jurisdictions that he suspects are limiting their cooperation with the federal government in the enforcement of immigration law. Attorney General Jeff Sessions challenged the so-called sanctuary cities — a label he extended to Denver — "to produce documents showing whether they are cooperating lawfully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The City and County of Denver is among the 23 jurisdictions, as are other major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City."

Although he has drawn up policies intended to assist undocumented immigrants, Mayor Michael Hancock stops short of calling Denver a sanctuary city. No matter: Trump's administration clearly considers us a harbor for undocumented immigrants.

Here's what readers think about Sessions, Hancock and immigration in Denver. Says Charles: