Reader: Who Cares What Bathroom Anyone Uses?

The gender-neutral signs above and those that follow appear as examples on the Denver web page about the new rules.

Businesses in Denver must now advertise their single-occupant bathrooms using gender-neutral bathroom signs. Though the penalty for not following the new rule is light, officials hope the new signs will send a larger message: This is an inclusive city.

Readers weighed in on the new signage in a story written by Michael Roberts. Argues Jordan:



For anyone upset by this, can you please explain to me how making single-occupant (therefore private) restrooms gender neutral hurts anyone? I've seen/used many unisex restrooms over the years with no problem. Seems to me this will help bathroom lines go quicker (no need to wait for a designated restroom while the other sits empty). And isn't this just like the restrooms in our homes? Seriously, the only possible problem I see is the extra cost for the businesses to buy new signs, which surely won't add up to much.

Responds Chad: