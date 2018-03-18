Reader: Why Are We Punishing the Homeless?

For the fourth year in a row, Colorado legislators killed a bill that would have protected a person's right to rest, sleep or eat in public (with some exceptions). It was a devastating blow to the homeless community, many of whom testified at an eight-hour hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday, March 14.

The Right to Rest bill, as it was known, died 10-3 in a committee that notoriously killed last year's version of the bill. Advocates who testified for the bill included the ACLU of Colorado; law enforcement agencies and city officials from around the state testified against it. Our readers, however, tend to support the proposal. Says Chris:



Seriously. WTF is wrong with this city? Rent doubles in two years, homeless people are increasing, not decreasing, and our collective answer is to punish them more? How about a little compassion? I'm going to guess that the people who voted this down likely claim some sort of religious belief, too. SMDH.

Adam responds:

