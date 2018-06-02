Reader: We Don't Have the Highway Infrastructure to Handle the Olympics

A model of a proposed speed-skating arena that was to be built near South High School for the 1976 Winter Olympics Games in Denver — the ones that didn't happen.

The long-awaited decision from the Winter Games Exploratory Committee regarding whether Denver should pursue the Olympics came down on Friday, June 1, and it was entirely predictable. The committee is encouraging not just the Mile High City but all of Colorado to pursue future Olympic Games, but with some stipulations (see the end of this post for more on those).

Response from readers was fast and largely furious, as they overwhelmingly rejected the committee's decision.

Ryan says:

