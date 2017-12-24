 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
KBPI's Willie B strikes a pose alongside Metallica's James Hetfield.
KBPI's Willie B strikes a pose alongside Metallica's James Hetfield.
Facebook

Reader: KBPI's Switch to Country Proves Rock's Increasing Lack of Relevance

Westword Staff | December 24, 2017 | 6:45am
AA

Radio listeners are loyal to their station, so it's no surprise that news about 106.7 FM, also known as KBPI, switching from rock to country incensed many of you. Then again, some of you think rock is so watered down these days that any station devoted to the genre sort of already sounds country.

Says Summer:

Gross. I mean KBPI wasn't doing great these last few years I feel.. always playing the same five songs over and over by shitty, over rated nu-metal bands... but this station has officially hit rock bottom. One more reason the radio is dead. One more reason to just stick to services that give me commercialess, streams of music I choose and actually enjoy, not the mediocre shit they want to shove down my throat.

Argues TN:

Yeah and their move to 107.9 sucks. My whole drive in south Denver yesterday was interference and static coming in, every time I went to KBPI. Never had that issue before. Probably won't be listening anymore

Explains James:

It's basically been a country station for years at this point. That's more because how rock singers sound now-a-days though.

Posits Kyle:

Further proof of rock's increasing lack of relevance.

Says Michael:

Thank God, this town needed another soundtrack for inbreeding.

Keep reading for more stories about Denver media.

Max Wycisk is preparing to hand over the keys to Colorado Public Radio.
Max Wycisk is preparing to hand over the keys to Colorado Public Radio.
cpr.org

Colorado Public Radio's Max Wycisk on Stepping Down, What's Next for CPR

Marty Lenz will be the new host of KOA's Colorado Morning News.
Marty Lenz will be the new host of KOA's Colorado Morning News.
Courtesy of iHeartMedia

Marty Lenz to Replace Steffan Tubbs on KOA's Colorado Morning News

Steffan Tubbs with the Colorado Morning News crew in July, the month before he was fired by KOA.
Steffan Tubbs with the Colorado Morning News crew in July, the month before he was fired by KOA.
Facebook

Steffan Tubbs: No KOA Return Despite Domestic-Violence Charge Dismissal

Reader: KBPI's Switch to Country Proves Rock's Increasing Lack of Relevance
Facebook

Denver Post Layoffs as Witnessed by a Surprised Survivor

An image sent by the Denver Post as part of a Thanksgiving weekend delivery offer. Note the totally dated headline about Broncos fans remaining optimistic.
An image sent by the Denver Post as part of a Thanksgiving weekend delivery offer. Note the totally dated headline about Broncos fans remaining optimistic.
Denver Post

Good Luck Trying Not to Pay Extra for Denver Post Thanksgiving Day Paper

Reader: KBPI's Switch to Country Proves Rock's Increasing Lack of Relevance
enciktepstudio/shutterstock.com

The Story Behind Colorado Public Radio's TABOR Podcast

Jason Granger and Natalie Tysdal during an October edition of KWGN's morning program Daybreak.
Jason Granger and Natalie Tysdal during an October edition of KWGN's morning program Daybreak.
Michael Roberts


Denver TV Expert on Tracking Family Members Is a Convicted Stalker
Endale Getahun started 93.9 to reach out to Aurora’s vast immigrant community.
Endale Getahun started 93.9 to reach out to Aurora’s vast immigrant community.
Westword


Multilingual Radio Station KETO-FM 93.9 Serves Immigrants in Aurora

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >