Reader: Colorado's Highways Have Officially Gone to Pot

Metro Cannabis was among the first marijuana businesses to sponsor a Colorado highway, as seen in this 2015 image.

Colorado's highly regulated marijuana industry must also abide by certain rules around advertising. Dispensaries can't advertise on television, radio, in print or on the Internet unless they can prove that no more than 30 percent of their audience is younger than 21.

So dispensaries have gotten creative, taking to the Sponsor a Highway program to get their names in front of drivers. As Michael Roberts revealed, the result are an increasing number of do-good ganja signs lining our highways.

