Reader: Fanboyism Is Why Assault Victims Feel Ashamed to Speak Out

Explains Dan:

THIS! This is exactly what is wrong with our society. So many people think that this is funny, or that it is just a college-aged prank, not necessarily terrible, just in bad taste. I don't care who it is, this is assault. The fact that it is Peyton Manning complicates everything, since he is basically untouchable to some people. The women have been upfront and their stories haven't changed in the 20 some years that have past. Just because their was no rape or penetration doesn't mean that this isn't assault.

