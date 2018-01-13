Reader: "Trump Is Not Your Drunk Uncle — He's in Charge of the U.S."

It seems President Trump keeps landing in headlines for the wrong reasons. On Thursday, the president allegedly referred to certain countries, namely Haiti and some African nations, as "shitholes" in a meeting with politicos about immigration. Trump argued that the U.S. should be admitting citizens of more prosperous nations, like Norway.
As writer Michael Roberts pointed out, major news networks didn't shy away from quoting the president directly, while some local stations opted for asterisks or dashes to avoid using the word "shit" on TV. (Fortunately, we here at Westword have never had to worry about such things!)
Readers seemed divided over whether the president's language was, in fact, derogatory, or a positive step away from political correctness.
Says Loren:
It’s pretty easy. Option A: El Salvador isn't a "shithole," so they don't need 17 years of Temporary Protected Status, and migrants from there should be sent home immediately. Option B: El Salvador is, in fact, a "shithole."
Argues Ozwald:
Did he lie? Then what's the problem? Before GENTRIFICATION 5 Points was a SHIT HOLE....even those nasty protesters agree....but truth hurts....it was still a SHIT HOLE. Stop lying and get over "bad language"
Notes Henry:
If they weren't shithole countries the people wouldn't be trying to flee to come here. I'm glad liberal PC BS is going away.
Explains Cody:
It still seems some people don't understand that the President should be tactful and aware of how things he says impact the way the world sees us. He's not your drunk uncle, he's in charge of the US.
Keep reading for more stories about immigration.
"City Council and Mayor Come Together in New Immigration Legislation"
"Alan Dominguez's Immigration Film Will Document the Undocumented"
"Iraqis in Aurora Immigrant Detention Center Allege Abuse, Pressure to Self-Deport"
"Denver Is Bitterly Divided Over New Immigration Bill"
"Immigrant Youth Are Dreaming Up a Home in Basalt"
"New Aurora Council Rep Is 23, Daughter of Mexican Immigrants"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Councilman López on Why Denver Needs a Legal Defense Fund for Immigrants"
"ACLU Investigating Death of Iranian Immigrant at Aurora Detention Facility"
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!