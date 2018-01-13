Reader: "Trump Is Not Your Drunk Uncle — He's in Charge of the U.S."

It seems President Trump keeps landing in headlines for the wrong reasons. On Thursday, the president allegedly referred to certain countries, namely Haiti and some African nations, as "shitholes" in a meeting with politicos about immigration. Trump argued that the U.S. should be admitting citizens of more prosperous nations, like Norway.

As writer Michael Roberts pointed out, major news networks didn't shy away from quoting the president directly, while some local stations opted for asterisks or dashes to avoid using the word "shit" on TV. (Fortunately, we here at Westword have never had to worry about such things!)

Readers seemed divided over whether the president's language was, in fact, derogatory, or a positive step away from political correctness.