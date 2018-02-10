Reader: When It Comes to Slot Houses, "My Property, My Rights"

Just before a Denver City Council committee approved a moratorium on slot-home construction last week, Councilman Rafael Espinoza told us about efforts the city has made to curb construction of the controversial homes or two multi-unit buildings on a single lot.

"Since day one, it's been the core concern of the task force to address what we've been hearing from the community — that these homes are very destructive in the public realm," Espinoza said. "They're turned to the side with an unoccupied ground floor where we once had windows and porches, and they've gone primarily into communities that were historically pedestrian in character and had a lot of traditional street orientation of the buildings. There were better solutions available, but why would you do the right thing when you could sell whatever you put up?"

Though they're on hold for now, readers are still peeved that so many slot homes were able to be built in Denver. Other argue they should be able to do whatever they want on their property. Ben asks:

