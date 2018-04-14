Reader: Writing for the Post Is as Much of a Career-Killer as Writing for Westword!

It's been a tough few weeks for the Denver Post. In mid-March, the paper's hedge-fund owners reported they would cut a third of the newsroom staff, which has already suffered through devastating layoffs over the years. On April 8, the Post's editorial page revolted, devoting the entire Perspective section to columns on why "News Matters," asking the Post's owners for mercy and earning headlines across the country.

Here at home, though, some people aren't persuaded that the Post is worth saving. Says Jeffrey:



Just close it down and put us all out of our misery. Seem the "reporters" would rather whine than put out a quality product. Let Anschutz re-open the Rocky Mountain News with talented writers.



Responds Bob: