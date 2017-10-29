Reader: Pence Is Much More of a Social Conservative Than the Donald

Vice President Mike Pence might have been the guest of the Colorado GOP, but protesters outside the fundraiser in Denver where he spoke on October 26 made it clear he wasn't welcome. They wore handmaid costumes, a reference to Margaret Atwood's novel about women trying to navigate an overpowering patriarchal society, and carried signs that called for the impeachment of Pence's boss. Our readers responded with their own opinions. Says Annie:
Imagine being so hated that a bunch of middle-aged women came out in the middle of the workday in garbage weather to just yell in the direction of your motorcade.
Screw you, Mike Pence.
Argues Jeff:
But if President Trump is impeached, then Pence becomes POTUS. And Mike is much more of a social conservative than the Donald.
Offers Fitz:
The loony left has way too much time on their hands.
Notes Angie:
I love this, but he’s probably never heard of or understood the Haidmaiden reference.
Explains Padideh:
They look so eerie and ominous, this is awesome!!
What did you think of Pence? Of the protest over his visit?
Post comments below, or send them to editorial@westword.com.
