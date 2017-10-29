Reader: Pence Is Much More of a Social Conservative Than the Donald

Protesters gathered outside a Colorado GOP fundraiser that Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to attend.

Vice President Mike Pence might have been the guest of the Colorado GOP, but protesters outside the fundraiser in Denver where he spoke on October 26 made it clear he wasn't welcome. They wore handmaid costumes, a reference to Margaret Atwood's novel about women trying to navigate an overpowering patriarchal society, and carried signs that called for the impeachment of Pence's boss. Our readers responded with their own opinions. Says Annie:

Imagine being so hated that a bunch of middle-aged women came out in the middle of the workday in garbage weather to just yell in the direction of your motorcade. Screw you, Mike Pence.



Argues Jeff: