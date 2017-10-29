 


Protesters gathered outside a Colorado GOP fundraiser that Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to attend.
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Pence Is Much More of a Social Conservative Than the Donald

Westword Staff | October 29, 2017 | 6:20am
AA

Vice President Mike Pence might have been the guest of the Colorado GOP, but protesters outside the fundraiser in Denver where he spoke on October 26 made it clear he wasn't welcome. They wore handmaid costumes, a reference to Margaret Atwood's novel about women trying to navigate an overpowering patriarchal society, and carried signs that called for the impeachment of Pence's boss. Our readers responded with their own opinions. Says Annie:

Imagine being so hated that a bunch of middle-aged women came out in the middle of the workday in garbage weather to just yell in the direction of your motorcade.

Screw you, Mike Pence.


Argues Jeff:

But if President Trump is impeached, then Pence becomes POTUS. And Mike is much more of a social conservative than the Donald.


Offers Fitz:

The loony left has way too much time on their hands.


Notes Angie:

I love this, but he’s probably never heard of or understood the Haidmaiden reference.


Explains Padideh:

They look so eerie and ominous, this is awesome!!


Even Mike Pence looks askance at Mike Pence.
Kenneth Wilkison, George Gramer and Joe Klein of the Colorado Log Cabin Republicans pose with a Thomas Jefferson sculpture outside a Republican event on Wednesday, November 2, where Newt Gingrich spoke.
Pat Stryker has some famous company on the latest Forbes 400 list.
One of the letters to Donald Trump included in an art project by fifth graders at Annunciation Catholic School on display at RedLine art gallery. Additional photos below.
What did you think of Pence? Of the protest over his visit?

Post comments below, or send them to editorial@westword.com.

