Reader: People in Denver Need to Learn How to F*cking Drive!

Few things anger humanity more than traffic: waiting in it, dealing with it, just thinking about it. Although we compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections in Denver using hard data, readers still had plenty of opinions about which spots should have made the cut and, of course, why Denver's drivers are so bad. Says John:

Intersections? Denver has the slowest and stupidest drivers in the world. If you can't figure out what you are doing, pull over and give someone else the keys 'cause this is pathetic. They make driving easy enough for a child to understand...you sheep still can't figure it out!?



Adds Joe:



I literally don’t understand how this happens. The roads are straight and flat. People need to learn how to fucking drive.

