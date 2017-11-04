 


Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy

Westword Staff | November 4, 2017 | 6:00am
AA

City Park Golf Course has closed for two years, to accommodate a stormwater detention area that the city says will mitigate heavy rainfall from surrounding neighborhoods into the South Platte River. Part of the project entails cutting down 260 trees, which protesters were none too happy about at a vigil they held this week for the trees. Readers have their own opinions about the trees and project as a whole. Says Carolyn:

You know they probably have no intention of ever opening that golf course again. After this retention is done, they're going to sell it off to the highest bidder to build high-rises. You know that, don't you?

Argues Andrea:

Good, I hope this prevents flooding and makes the I-70 stuff go faster. Bougie people can't golf anymore, it's such a tragedy. Maybe the gentrification in the area will finally slow down.

Notes Sam:

I look forward to the course being improved when it reopens in two years. It's been badly in need of a refreshment since I was playing high school golf there in the '90s.

Concludes Leslie:

Oh geez - it's back in two years.

Keep reading for some of our coverage of City Park.

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
Brandon Marshall

Protesters Rally at Now-Closed City Park Golf Course

The Grateful Dead performing at the Human Be-In at City Park in 1967.
The Grateful Dead performing at the Human Be-In at City Park in 1967.
Stinkfoot via Flickr

The Day the Grateful Dead, Timothy Leary and LSD Turned On City Park

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
City and County of Denver

Goodbye, City Park Golf Course. Please Don't Lose Your Views.

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
City of Denver Golf

Why a Judge Okayed Closing City Park Golf Course for Two Years

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
Kim Shively

Artists Try to Save City Park Golf Course Trees From Drainage Project

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
Brandon Marshall

Denver's Park Policy on Trial in Golf Course Case

Reader: Bougie People Can't Golf at City Park, Such a Tragedy
Dave Herholz at Flickr

Seven Things That Make City Park Residents Very, Very Mad

