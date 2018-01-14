 


Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest
Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock.com

Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest

Westword Staff | January 14, 2018 | 7:26am
The Broncos are heading into an era of change, and we're not just talking about the team. Last week, the "Sports Authority" in Sports Authority at Mile High stadium came down, two years after the Englewood-based sports retailer went out of business.

What's to become of the stadium's name after the team acquired its naming rights? We're not entirely sure, and we don't think the Broncos are, either. But we do have some guesses.

Here are some reader suggestions and general comments about the team and NFL:

Argues Angelo:

Why do I get the feeling that Fieldy McFieldface would generate a lot of votes? Also, it would have my vote.

Says Rob:

Stadium naming rights are no longer a valuable marketing tool especially with the kneeling players. The NFL has diminished its value while the rest of the world is moving on. Just call it Mile High Stadium and make up the $10 million loss by cutting the contracts of under performing players. After all, if the fans aren't watching as much then how do they keep justifying the big contracts?

 Notes Roy:

Mile High Stadium at Mile High Stadium, just to make sure everyone knows where it is.

Explains Fabian:

Mile High but shits about money so Frank D Azar The Strong Arm Stadium @ Mile High

Says Katy:

Whatever they end up calling it, I hope they fix the atrocious typography of the signage ????

Sports Authority Field at Mile High as it looked in advance of the 2013 season opener featuring the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens.
Sports Authority Field at Mile High as it looked in advance of the 2013 season opener featuring the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens.
"Buying Broncos Stadium Naming Rights Killed Sports Authority, Expert Says"

Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest
"Sports Castle Will Host Holiday Flea: Life After Sports Authority"

Just one of the many items from Sports Authority's corporate headquarters currently for sale on Denver Craigslist.
Just one of the many items from Sports Authority's corporate headquarters currently for sale on Denver Craigslist.
"Photos: Sports Authority HQ's Final Clearance Is Happening...on Craigslist?"

Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest
"Sports Authority Asset Liquidation: Sports Castle Future, Stadium Name Up in Air"

Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest
"Will the Sports Castle Survive After Sports Authority Store Closes?"

Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest
"Brighter Lights at Sports Authority Field Have Neighbors Burned Up"

Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest
"Tebow! Tebow! And Five Other Nicknames for Sports Authority Field at Mile High"

