Reader: Fieldy McFieldface Would Probably Win Stadium-Naming Contest

The Broncos are heading into an era of change, and we're not just talking about the team. Last week, the "Sports Authority" in Sports Authority at Mile High stadium came down, two years after the Englewood-based sports retailer went out of business.

What's to become of the stadium's name after the team acquired its naming rights? We're not entirely sure, and we don't think the Broncos are, either. But we do have some guesses.

Here are some reader suggestions and general comments about the team and NFL: