Reader: When Are We Going to Start Getting Cars Off the Roads?

Michael Roberts and his wife got stuck in a massive traffic jam on Interstate 70 on Sunday, June 30, caused by a horrific accident that ultimately killed two people and injured six. He wrote about his experience — and readers have plenty of opinions about his story. Writes Michael on Facebook:

When are we FINALLY going to take the need to get cars OFF the roads seriously in this state? Every day, millions of people, all over this country, cram onto our roads twice a day. Only to sit in front of a computer screen and talk on the phone in an office. Guess what? They could and should be doing that at HOME! We have all the tech necessary to let millions of Americans work from home today. Yet we still require them to get in their cars and jam onto our highways twice a day, every day. Why? This is 2017 now, not 1817. When in the hell are we finally going to wake up and start acting like it? When is this issue finally going to start rising to the top of the public discussion list?

