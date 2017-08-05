Reader: When Are We Going to Start Getting Cars Off the Roads?

Michael Roberts and his wife got stuck in a massive traffic jam on Interstate 70 on Sunday, June 30, caused by a horrific accident that ultimately killed two people and injured six. He wrote about his experience — and readers have plenty of opinions about his story. Writes Michael on Facebook:
When are we FINALLY going to take the need to get cars OFF the roads seriously in this state? Every day, millions of people, all over this country, cram onto our roads twice a day. Only to sit in front of a computer screen and talk on the phone in an office. Guess what? They could and should be doing that at HOME! We have all the tech necessary to let millions of Americans work from home today. Yet we still require them to get in their cars and jam onto our highways twice a day, every day. Why? This is 2017 now, not 1817. When in the hell are we finally going to wake up and start acting like it? When is this issue finally going to start rising to the top of the public discussion list?
Says Love:
This whole article is in really poor taste. You essentially muse about the tragedy being traffic and bad closure locations. Interestingly was kind enough to mention their names around your ruined return back from mountains and yet have not gotten word of the cause. Is this even journalism or some blog post on Tumblr?
Replies Jessica:
This article seems to be written in the attitude of most drivers on the road anymore, the "I don't give a shit about anyone other than myself" attitude. I've lived in Denver since '09, and I have never seen the attitude of the drivers worse than it has been the last year. I repeatedly try to avoid accidents by honking my horn and alerting other drivers that they're about to hit me. What do I get for that "head's up"? "Fuck you bitch" with a finger thrown in for good measure. Since when was their shitty driving every one's else's fault? But, you know, keep writing articles about how horrible the traffic jams are and not the real problem... Or solution... Or condolences.
Writes Vega:
Very well written. This life is short and when something like this happens, it makes us realize that fact all over again. We went to Longmont on Saturday and within ten minutes, we were ran off the road or had to move six times from almost being seriously hit. People need to get their shit together. If you are in a hurry, fine, but that hurry may cause you to never make it to your destination.
Keep reading for more stories about traffic woes and I-70.
|
Courtesy of Pete Smith for Colorado
State Senate Candidate Vows Protections for Residents Affected by I-70 Expansion
|
Alan Prendergast
New Lawsuit Seeks to Put Brakes on I-70 Expansion "Boondoggle"
|
Alan Prendergast
I-70 Expansion Foes Turn to Citizen Science to Gauge Project's Impact
|
Colorado Department of Transportation
CDOT's "Push Poll" On I-70 Expansion Draws Pushback
|
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-25 and I-70 Projects on Trump Infrastructure Priority List — Sort of
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
Google Maps
Avoiding I-70 Weekend Traffic: Best and Worst Times to Drive Into the Mountains
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!