Reader: Where Is the Wall, Already?
A hotline that callers can use to report ICE raids, subsequently dispatching a team of "confirmers" to the scene, has identified five across Colorado, as Chris Walker reports. But trolls and calls of fake reports have plagued the hotline since its inception. Our readers phoned in their own opinions of the hotline. Jody says on Facebook:
They're protecting Illegals, and are concerned about trolls! Who makes this shit up?!!
Thomas asks:
Where is the wall, already?
Jenn writes:
Wondering if the people commenting on this post are natives to Colorado or transplants...what has happened to Denver?
Do you think the hotline is justified? Have commenters become particularly nasty? Let us know what you think, and keep reading for more immigration coverage.
