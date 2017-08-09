Westword.com Unveils Redesign: We're on a Scroll!

Notice anything new? Westword.com has rolled out an articles page redesign with several innovations to make your reading experience on both mobile and desktop easier — and definitely more enjoyable.
For starters, our stories now scroll without interruption, leading you seamlessly from one story to another. And speaking of seamless, we've also streamlined our advertising to improve load times and give you a quicker, more elegant reading experience.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Since Westword first debuted on the web more than two decades ago, we've gone through several designs. For this iteration, we took all your suggestions (and complaints) to heart, and think the result is the most user-friendly westword.com yet. We hope you'll agree, and we encourage all feedback at editorial@westword.com.
Despite all these innovations, one thing hasn't changed: Westword.com remains free.
Like all the best things in life.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!