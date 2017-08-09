 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Westword.com Unveils Redesign: We're on a Scroll!
Shutter stock

Westword.com Unveils Redesign: We're on a Scroll!

Westword Staff | August 9, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Notice anything new? Westword.com has rolled out an articles page redesign with several innovations to make your reading experience on both mobile and desktop easier — and definitely more enjoyable.

For starters, our stories now scroll without interruption, leading you seamlessly from one story to another. And speaking of seamless, we've also streamlined our advertising to improve load times and give you a quicker, more elegant reading experience.

Since Westword first debuted on the web more than two decades ago, we've gone through several designs. For this iteration, we took all your suggestions (and complaints) to heart, and think the result is the most user-friendly westword.com yet. We hope you'll agree, and we encourage all feedback at editorial@westword.com.

Despite all these innovations, one thing hasn't changed: Westword.com remains free.

Like all the best things in life.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >