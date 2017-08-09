Westword.com Unveils Redesign: We're on a Scroll!

Notice anything new? Westword.com has rolled out an articles page redesign with several innovations to make your reading experience on both mobile and desktop easier — and definitely more enjoyable.

For starters, our stories now scroll without interruption, leading you seamlessly from one story to another. And speaking of seamless, we've also streamlined our advertising to improve load times and give you a quicker, more elegant reading experience.

Since Westword first debuted on the web more than two decades ago, we've gone through several designs. For this iteration, we took all your suggestions (and complaints) to heart, and think the result is the most user-friendly westword.com yet. We hope you'll agree, and we encourage all feedback at editorial@westword.com.