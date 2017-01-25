menu

Westword's Wild Week in D.C.: Queer Dance Party, Women's March, Riots

CDOT, I-70 Project Opponents Duel Over Competing Events


Westword's Wild Week in D.C.: Queer Dance Party, Women's March, Riots

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 9:03 a.m.
By Chris Walker
Colorado Pride at the Women's March on Washington.
Photo by Chris Walker
During the six days that I spent in Washington, D.C., covering President Donald Trump’s inauguration, I found myself in the middle of some striking situations – from the historic Women’s March on Washington to an intense riot that destroyed four city blocks of the nation’s capital and caused upwards of $100,000 in damage.

Keeping tabs on Westword cover boy Jason Flores-Williams in D.C. also proved fruitful; the Denver attorney caused his fair share of mischief, gaining national news coverage when he announced that he'll defend some of the suspects behind the January 20 riots, which resulted in 230 felony charges under the federal riot act.

Find links to all my “D.C. Dispatches” below, including my firsthand account of the riot.

Security barriers near the White House.EXPAND
Photo by Chris Walker

January 17
While Locals Hunker Down, Outsiders Pop Up in Washington

Photo by Chris Walker

January 18
A Queer Dance Party in Front of the Home of VP "Daddy Pence"

There were both pro- and anti-Trump shirts on sale, many designed to infuriate the other side.EXPAND
Photo by Chris Walker

January 19
As Crowds Grow, So Do Concerns About Clashes Over Trump

Anarchists gather at Logan Circle.EXPAND
Photo by Chris Walker

January 20
The Inauguration Mayhem Starts — and Leads to Riots

Westword's Wild Week in D.C.: Queer Dance Party, Women's March, Riots (7)EXPAND
Photo by Chris Walker

January 21
Coloradans Make History at Women’s March on Washington

Jason Flores-Williams, looking for trouble.EXPAND
Photo by Chris Walker

January 22
Colorado's Gonzo Lawyer Defends Suspects in Inauguration Riots

Chris Walker
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

