Westword's Wild Week in D.C.: Queer Dance Party, Women's March, Riots
|
Colorado Pride at the Women's March on Washington.
Photo by Chris Walker
During the six days that I spent in Washington, D.C., covering President Donald Trump’s inauguration, I found myself in the middle of some striking situations – from the historic Women’s March on Washington to an intense riot that destroyed four city blocks of the nation’s capital and caused upwards of $100,000 in damage.
Keeping tabs on Westword cover boy Jason Flores-Williams in D.C. also proved fruitful; the Denver attorney caused his fair share of mischief, gaining national news coverage when he announced that he'll defend some of the suspects behind the January 20 riots, which resulted in 230 felony charges under the federal riot act.
Find links to all my “D.C. Dispatches” below, including my firsthand account of the riot.
|
Security barriers near the White House.
Photo by Chris Walker
January 17
While Locals Hunker Down, Outsiders Pop Up in Washington
|
Photo by Chris Walker
January 18
A Queer Dance Party in Front of the Home of VP "Daddy Pence"
|
There were both pro- and anti-Trump shirts on sale, many designed to infuriate the other side.
Photo by Chris Walker
January 19
As Crowds Grow, So Do Concerns About Clashes Over Trump
|
Anarchists gather at Logan Circle.
Photo by Chris Walker
January 20
The Inauguration Mayhem Starts — and Leads to Riots
|
Photo by Chris Walker
January 21
Coloradans Make History at Women’s March on Washington
|
Jason Flores-Williams, looking for trouble.
Photo by Chris Walker
January 22
Colorado's Gonzo Lawyer Defends Suspects in Inauguration Riots
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
SCL 57 Live Mma
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 1:00pm
-
SCL Battle of the Badges
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 1:00pm
-
Denver Outlaws / Major League Lacrosse All Star Game
TicketsSat., Dec. 29, 6:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!