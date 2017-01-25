Westword's Wild Week in D.C.: Queer Dance Party, Women's March, Riots

Colorado Pride at the Women's March on Washington. Photo by Chris Walker

During the six days that I spent in Washington, D.C., covering President Donald Trump’s inauguration, I found myself in the middle of some striking situations – from the historic Women’s March on Washington to an intense riot that destroyed four city blocks of the nation’s capital and caused upwards of $100,000 in damage.

Keeping tabs on Westword cover boy Jason Flores-Williams in D.C. also proved fruitful; the Denver attorney caused his fair share of mischief, gaining national news coverage when he announced that he'll defend some of the suspects behind the January 20 riots, which resulted in 230 felony charges under the federal riot act.

Find links to all my “D.C. Dispatches” below, including my firsthand account of the riot.

January 17

While Locals Hunker Down, Outsiders Pop Up in Washington

January 18

A Queer Dance Party in Front of the Home of VP "Daddy Pence"

January 19

As Crowds Grow, So Do Concerns About Clashes Over Trump

January 20

The Inauguration Mayhem Starts — and Leads to Riots

January 21

Coloradans Make History at Women’s March on Washington

January 22

Colorado's Gonzo Lawyer Defends Suspects in Inauguration Riots

