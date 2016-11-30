What Colorado Cities Spend the Most and the Least on the Holidays?

Additional photos below. Wikipedia Commons file photo

How much does the average Coloradan budget for the holidays?

Turns out the amount differs by location — and it differs a lot.

WalletHub came up with holiday-budget estimates for communities across the country — an incredible 570 of them. Included were sixteen cities in Colorado, where holiday-budget estimates start at $336 and top out at $1,484, a difference of well over $1,000.

Note that several metro-area suburbs wind up at or near the top of the roster — but residents of Denver and Boulder proper apparently don't open their wallets quite as wide.

Count down the sixteen Colorado communities below, with data and national rankings illustrated by photos intended to get you in the seasonal spirit. Click to view the original WalletHub post.

Number 16: Pueblo

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $336

National Ranking: 534

Number 15: Greeley

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $561

National Ranking: 343

Denver Botanic Gardens file photo

Number 14: Colorado Springs

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $573

National Ranking: 337

Denver Botanic Gardens file photo

Number 13: Denver

Average Consumer Profile

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $573

National Ranking: 325

Larry Laszlow CoMedia file photo

Number 12: Boulder

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $592

National Ranking: 303

Hudson Gardens file photo

Number 11: Aurora

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $593

National Ranking: 301

Hudson Gardens file photo

Number 10: Longmont

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $597

National Ranking: 296

Hudson Gardens file photo

Number 9: Lakewood

Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $612

National Ranking: 281

