What Colorado Cities Spend the Most and the Least on the Holidays?
|
Additional photos below.
Wikipedia Commons file photo
How much does the average Coloradan budget for the holidays?
Turns out the amount differs by location — and it differs a lot.
WalletHub came up with holiday-budget estimates for communities across the country — an incredible 570 of them. Included were sixteen cities in Colorado, where holiday-budget estimates start at $336 and top out at $1,484, a difference of well over $1,000.
Note that several metro-area suburbs wind up at or near the top of the roster — but residents of Denver and Boulder proper apparently don't open their wallets quite as wide.
Count down the sixteen Colorado communities below, with data and national rankings illustrated by photos intended to get you in the seasonal spirit. Click to view the original WalletHub post.
Number 16: Pueblo
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $336
National Ranking: 534
Number 15: Greeley
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $561
National Ranking: 343
|
Denver Botanic Gardens file photo
Number 14: Colorado Springs
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $573
National Ranking: 337
|
Denver Botanic Gardens file photo
Number 13: Denver
Average Consumer Profile
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $573
National Ranking: 325
|
Larry Laszlow CoMedia file photo
Number 12: Boulder
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $592
National Ranking: 303
|
Hudson Gardens file photo
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Outlaws / Major League Lacrosse All Star Game
TicketsSat., Dec. 29, 6:00pm
Number 11: Aurora
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $593
National Ranking: 301
|
Hudson Gardens file photo
Number 10: Longmont
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $597
National Ranking: 296
|
Hudson Gardens file photo
Number 9: Lakewood
Average Holiday Budget for 2016: $612
National Ranking: 281
Continue to see the eight Colorado cities on the survey that budget the most for holiday spending.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Raiders HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!