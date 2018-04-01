Wheelchair Sports Camp's Kalyn Heffernan "Sitting" for Mayor

Kalyn Heffernan might be best known for her role as MC in the Denver band Wheelchair Sports Camp, but she is as engaged in activism as she is involved with music.

Last year Heffernan was arrested during a sit-in at Senator Cory Gardner's office to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and any cuts to Medicaid; in January, she confronted Denver City Council president Albus Brooks outside of a party to debate gentrification. Two years ago, we named Heffernan a Westword MasterMind, in recognition of her work changing the cultural landscape of Denver. We also just honored her as the Best Activist Musician in the Best of Denver 2018.

And now, she is running — or sitting, as the wheelchair-user Heffernan puts it — for mayor of Denver in 2019.