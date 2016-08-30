Where Is CU Boulder in Princeton Review's Reefer Madness Top 10?

The CU Boulder campus during the period when the 4/20 celebration there was among the largest in the nation. Additional photos below. Photo by Britt Chester

For more than half-a-decade, administrators at CU Boulder have done everything possible to insure that the university no longer appears among the top ten on the Princeton Review's annual list of reefer madness schools.

And once again, they've failed. As usual, CU Boulder is on the 2016 roster — and it hasn't disappeared from the upper ranks of Princeton Review's party schools roster, either.

By 2010, as we reported at the time, University of Colorado President Bruce Benson had grown so frustrated with CU's regular presence among the top reefer madness and party schools that he ripped the Princeton Review's upcoming list in advance. This clumsy tactic seemed even more ridiculous after the lists revealed that CU Boulder had actually slipped in the rankings. In 2009, CU Boulder placed fifth on the reefer madness roster and eleventh as an overall party school. A year later, CU fell to sixth place as a marijuana hot spot and sixteenth as a party school.

In the years that followed, CU Boulder cracked down on its annual 4/20 celebration, which has pretty much been policed out of existence by this point. But the university's weedy reputation has lingered like sweet smoke in an unventilated apartment. In 2013, CU Boulder was the second-ranked reefer madness school — and last year, the school still managed to come in seventh.

That number tumbled further in 2016, but CU Boulder remains high on the roster, as it were. Count down the top ten below, illustrated with photos taken during the early stages of law-enforcement's squelching of the 4/20 event. That's followed by the school's ranking in seven other lists, including party schools, plus graphics detailing acceptance rates, SAT scores and so on. Click for more information about this year's Princeton Review report.

Princeton Review's top reefer madness schools:

1. Ithaca College

Ithaca, NY

6,323 Enrolled

2. University of California-Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, CA

16,231 Enrolled

3. Skidmore College

Saratoga Springs, NY

2,634 Enrolled

4. Evergreen State College

Olympia, WA

3,872 Enrolled

5. University of Vermont

Burlington, VT

10,973 Enrolled

6. Eckerd College

St.Petersburg, FL

1,802 Enrolled

7. Green Mountain College

Poultney, VT

597 Enrolled

8. Marlboro College

Marlboro, VT

192 Enrolled

9. University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI

13,641 Enrolled

10. University of Colorado-Boulder

Boulder, CO

27,010 Enrolled

