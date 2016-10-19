Where to Watch the Third and Final Presidential Debate
|
Donald Trump's speech.
Brandon Marshall
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will square off tonight, October 19, for the third and final presidential debate. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Clinton and Trump will probably bring up a lot of personal drama, definitely not shake hands and, if we're lucky, talk about the issues. Watch the fun at one of the many debate watch parties in Denver.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Unit #850
720-588-4107
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Watch the debate on the big screen at the Drafthouse, where all you need is a $5 food-and-drink voucher to reserve your seat. Find out more information here.
UA Denver Pavilions Stadium 15
500 16th Street
844-462-7342, ext. 530
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Attendees of this free screening are promised a small soda with any popcorn purchase. Tickets are available at the box office; find out more information here.
Denver Press Club
1330 Glenarm Place
303-571-5260
5:30 to 11 p.m.
The Press Club had a sold-out crowd at the last presidential debate, so expect tonight's gathering to be a raucous one. RSVP to president@denverpressclub.org or on the Press Club's Facebook page.
Tavern Wash Park
1066 South Gaylord Street
303-730-7772
6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Denver Republican Party-hosted soiree are $5, and the event promises free appetizers while they last.
|
Hillary Clinton and former United States Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar.
Brandon Marshall
Blackbird Public House
305 South Downing Street
303-733-3923
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Cheer for Clinton along with the Veterans and Military Families for Hillary and the Truman National Security Project. Find out more information on the event's Facebook page.
Lodo's Bar and Grill
8545 South Quebec Street
303-346-2930
4 to 9 p.m.
Michael Brown, host of a show on 630 KHOW, will be on the air live from Lodo's Highland Ranch before and after the debate.
A-Town Pizza North
10600 East Iliff Avenue
303-693-9663
6 p.m.
Mingle among other Trump supporters and score some free pizza. Find out more information here.
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Broncos v Chargers HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 2:05pm
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Raiders HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
The Infinite Monkey Theorem
3200 Larimer Street
303-736-8376
7 to 9 p.m.
Join Clinton's Denver team at this event. RSVP here.
Regis University
Peter Claver Hall, 3333 Regis Boulevard
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Regis is partnering with The Aaron Harber Show to broadcast the debate and offer in-depth debate and discussion of the state's major ballot issues.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Westword's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo
TicketsSun., Oct. 23, 2:00pm
-
Denver Broncos v Texans HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsMon., Oct. 24, 6:30pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsMon., Oct. 24, 6:30pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 2:05pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!