Where to Watch the Third and Final Presidential Debate

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will square off tonight, October 19, for the third and final presidential debate. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Clinton and Trump will probably bring up a lot of personal drama, definitely not shake hands and, if we're lucky, talk about the issues. Watch the fun at one of the many debate watch parties in Denver.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Unit #850

720-588-4107

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Watch the debate on the big screen at the Drafthouse, where all you need is a $5 food-and-drink voucher to reserve your seat. Find out more information here.

UA Denver Pavilions Stadium 15

500 16th Street

844-462-7342, ext. 530

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees of this free screening are promised a small soda with any popcorn purchase. Tickets are available at the box office; find out more information here.

Denver Press Club

1330 Glenarm Place

303-571-5260

5:30 to 11 p.m.

The Press Club had a sold-out crowd at the last presidential debate, so expect tonight's gathering to be a raucous one. RSVP to president@denverpressclub.org or on the Press Club's Facebook page.

Tavern Wash Park

1066 South Gaylord Street

303-730-7772

6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Denver Republican Party-hosted soiree are $5, and the event promises free appetizers while they last.

Blackbird Public House

305 South Downing Street

303-733-3923

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Cheer for Clinton along with the Veterans and Military Families for Hillary and the Truman National Security Project. Find out more information on the event's Facebook page.

Lodo's Bar and Grill

8545 South Quebec Street

303-346-2930

4 to 9 p.m.

Michael Brown, host of a show on 630 KHOW, will be on the air live from Lodo's Highland Ranch before and after the debate.

A-Town Pizza North

10600 East Iliff Avenue

303-693-9663

6 p.m.

Mingle among other Trump supporters and score some free pizza. Find out more information here.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem

3200 Larimer Street

303-736-8376

7 to 9 p.m.

Join Clinton's Denver team at this event. RSVP here.

Regis University

Peter Claver Hall, 3333 Regis Boulevard

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Regis is partnering with The Aaron Harber Show to broadcast the debate and offer in-depth debate and discussion of the state's major ballot issues.

