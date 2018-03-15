Why Colorado Missed Out on Robert Redford's Latest Movie

Our Souls at Night, a 2017 Netflix film starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, was shot in Colorado, with communities such as Florence, Colorado Springs and Denver benefiting from the dollars spent by the production, which was lured here in part by $1.5 million in incentives made available through the Colorado Film Commission. But right now, the commission's funding looks likely to be limited to $750,000, the same amount to which its $3 million budget was slashed last year. That's too low an amount to attract major Hollywood films, and as evidence, Donald Zuckerman, the state's film commissioner, reveals that Redford wanted to make his next movie here but decided against it when he learned that no economic incentives were available.

"Robert Redford went to CU," Zuckerman points out, "and he had a good experience on Our Souls at Night. About a year ago, maybe less, we got a call from his executive producer saying he was perhaps interested in making the next picture he directs here. It was supposed to start this winter, and they wanted us to tell them what we could do with incentives. But after we said we couldn't give them anything, we never heard from them again."

Zuckerman has become accustomed to such conversations. When the commission's budget was cut to $750,000 last year, he told us that this funding level meant the agency would have to concentrate on local productions and assorted educational outreach efforts. With other states — notably New Mexico and Georgia — becoming major destinations for Hollywood films thanks to incentives that are much more aggressive than Colorado's, he had been hoping legislators would bump up the fund to at least $2 million in 2018. "That's how much we were in the governor's budget for," he points out.