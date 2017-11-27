 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A fiery sunset over Denver on November 16.
A fiery sunset over Denver on November 16.
Chris Bianchi

Why Has Denver Seen Such Beautiful Sunsets Lately?

Chris Bianchi | November 27, 2017 | 8:45am
AA

The old adage “a red sky at night is a sailor’s delight” has likely gotten more than its fair share of play lately, thanks to a recent string of stunning sunsets around town (that might seem like Mother Nature taunting the Broncos).

There are a couple of reasons sunsets have been so beautiful lately, but a certain cloud has been especially helpful in setting Front Range skies on fire in recent weeks.

Related Stories

Since we’re lucky enough to live in the shadows of the Rockies, we see mountain wave clouds, also known as lenticular clouds, on a regular basis. These clouds are caused by stable air being forced up and over the mountains, creating turbulent bumps on the lee (downwind) side of the mountains, and it's those bumps that create enough rising motion to cause mountain wave clouds. The mild weather we've experienced lately contributes to this type of cloud development.

Because these clouds are pretty high up, they're mostly comprised of ice. Ice, like snow, reflects most of the light that reaches it (think about how blinding a walk through fresh snow can be), and that acts to "scatter" light waves, which distorts colors. That scattering, at least in part, is what you see when skies turn a fiery orange or red.

While mountain wave clouds can help make gorgeous sunsets that fill up your Facebook feed, they're also pretty notorious for creating air turbulence, due to the bumpy wave-like motion that creates them. Flying into or out of Denver is often a bumpy venture, and these kinds of clouds are known to create sweaty palms for nervous fliers.

(As a forecaster myself, it's also worth noting that they facilitate weather that is a pain to forecast; a lot goes into the formation of mountain waves, and many of those ingredients are at the hyper-local level, making them especially difficult to predict.)

Another reason for the spectacular sunsets is the time of year, as late fall/early winter is the best time for them. During the summer, heat and humidity during the day often creates a layer of haze at or near the Earth's surface, reducing air circulation and dissipating the scattering of light that often creates beautiful sunsets.

Not every beautiful sunset can be attributed to mountain wave clouds. All sorts of clouds can produce them, and everything from volcanic eruptions to hail formation can influence them. If you’re extra interested in all of the dynamics that go into creating stunning sunrises or sunsets, this NOAA paper is a great start.

Mountain wave clouds over Denver on November 27.
Mountain wave clouds over Denver on November 27.
Chris Bianchi

If you’re wondering whether or not you’re going to have a beautiful sunrise or sunset, consider a few things:  

-Time of year

-What kind of clouds are in the sky? Mid-to high-level clouds (often feathery or wispy in appearance) usually create the best views.

-If you're in Denver, are motionless, mid-level clouds hovering over you (see above photo)? That may mean you have mountain wave clods overhead. Set up the tripod accordingly.

Happy unfiltered Instagramming!

 
Chris Bianchi is a Westword contributor and meteorologist for WeatherNation, with a Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. You can watch him Sunday through Wednesday evenings on WeatherNation TV.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >