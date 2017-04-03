Why It Took Cop Seconds to Bust Jessie Oliver for Killing Bobby Brown

Jessie Oliver Denver District Attorney's Office

Update: Jessie Oliver, 34, has been convicted of a September 2015 double shooting that killed Bobby Brown, also 34, and critically wounded a teenage girl. An affidavit in the case reveals that Oliver was arrested in near-record time because a Denver police officer just happened to be close enough to the gunfire to see the scene of the crime and hear what went down.

As we've reported, the first word about the shooting came via a Denver Police Department tweet sent out at 11:59 p.m. on September 16, 2015, although the incident actually happened at around 11:12 p.m., according to the police report.

The tweet read: "Breaking: #DPD investigating shooting in 13800 blk E Albrook Dr. 1 male & 1 female transported; unknown conditions. No suspect info."

Shortly thereafter, Denver police revealed that Oliver had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the case.

Bobby Brown, as seen in a family photo accompanying his obituary. NewcomerDenver.com

The teenage girl in the incident hasn't been publicly identified; she wound up in critical condition after being shot in the back. Brown, for his part, was the father of four children as described in his online obituary:



Bobby Brown, 34, of Denver, passed away September 16, 2015. He was born July 16, 1981 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Debra Brown. On February 17, 2013 he married Jamie Moss, of Denver, Colorado. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jamie Brown; four children, Shanice Brown, Da'Marion Brown, D'Shawn Brown, and Satavia Brown; five siblings, Jasmine Butler, Jenaya Butler, Terril Brown, Dasen Brown, and Aaron Brown. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Opal Elizabeth and Thomas William Brown; great-grandmother, Mama Reevers; and five uncles.

Oliver wasn't an unknown quantity to law enforcement. He had been convicted of weapon possession by a previous offender in 2005, and in 2012, he was sentenced to four years' probation for pimping — a charge to which he reportedly pleaded guilty after originally being accused in relation to child prostitution.

On the evening in question, Oliver came to the attention of another cop: Officer Joseph Guagliardo. When the shooting took place at an apartment complex at 13890 Albrook, the affidavit states, the building was within his viewing and hearing range.

The scene of the crime. 7News

As he drove toward the scene, the report continues, Guagliardo allegedly "observed a black male running from the shooting, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, with a white 'do rag' on his head." He soon approached the man and ordered him to stop. Instead, the suspect took off running.

A foot chase ensued, ending in the front yard of a home on nearby Atchison Way. Guagliardo is said to have held Oliver until another officer arrived, bringing with him a witness who identified Oliver and said he'd had a gun at the scene of the shooting. Another witness later ID'd Oliver from a photo lineup.

The case spawned a six-day trial earlier this year that resulted in a jury finding Oliver guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Sentencing in the case will be accompanied by a habitual criminal trial that could result in Oliver's punishment being multiplied. The session is scheduled for May 17 at Denver District Court.

