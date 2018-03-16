Will & Grace Take on Colorado's Gay Wedding Cake Controversy

Megan Mullally, right, with guest star Vanessa Bayer in a scene from last night's Colorado gay wedding cake controversy-satirizing episode of Will & Grace .

The March 15 episode of the rebooted NBC sitcom hit Will & Grace offered a hilarious take on Colorado's gay wedding cake controversy. And by the end of the show, President Donald Trump wound up as both winner and loser.

The story behind the story: In July 2012, Charlie Craig and David Mullins went to Denver's Masterpiece Cakeshop to order a cake for a gay wedding, only to be turned down because Jack Phillips, who owns the business, objects to such unions on religious grounds. Since then, the case has wound its way through the judicial system all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where oral arguments were heard in December. A ruling is expected by the end of the current term.

