What Are the Chances Denver Hosts World Cup 2026 Games?

The World Cup is over, and now we enter into the dark period of sports purgatory that lasts until the NFL season kicks off. But to satisfy your last bit of World Cup fever, Westword set out to determine how likely it is that Denver will land a spot as a host city for World Cup 2026.

After FIFA picked North America to host the 2026 games, the Denver Post reported that city officials and private partners would try to bring matches to the Mile High City.

Serving as a host city has its perks. It can put lesser-known cities and countries on the map or solidify an already-established locale's popularity and tourism appeal. And while hosting World Cup games can be an economic boost, matches often require new infrastructure, such as stadiums, which can create massive spending scandals, much like what happened in Brazil before the 2014 World Cup. (One of the reasons North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 games is because of its abundant stadium infrastructure.)