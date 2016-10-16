Your Guide to Local Issues at Stake in November (Part One)
|
Will smoking pot at Red Rocks be legal after November?
Eric Gruneisen
The presidential race has gotten the lion's share of the election attention this year, but there are plenty of local issues up for consideration in November. We'll continue to cover ballot issues, the Denver DA's race and other local elections up until Election Day; for now, you can catch up on the issues we have already dissected. Check back for more election coverage, and watch for another roundup before November 8.
|
A photo from the Facebook page affiliated with Initiative 101, which calls for Colorado's minimum wage to be increased.
1. All About the 9 Amendments and Propositions on Colorado's Ballot
|
Four of the fifteen counties with marijuana on the ballot: Chaffee County, Denver, Mesa and Routt.
Kate McKee Simmons
2. Fifteen Colorado Counties Will Vote on Marijuana Measures in November
3. Why You Should Vote No on Amendment 70 Against Raising the Minimum Wage
|
4. Will Voting Yes on the Cannabis Social-Use Initiative Allow Consumption at Concerts?
|
The ColoradoCare Yes Facebook page's profile pic features a likeness of Senator Bernie Sanders, who backs the proposal.
5. Why You Should Vote Yes for Amendment 69, the ColoradoCare Health Plan
and
Why You Should Vote No on Amendment 69, the ColoradoCare Health Plan
|
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson during a 2012 appearance in Denver.
Sam Levin
6. How "Terrible" Trump and Clinton Help the Libertarian Party in Colorado and Beyond
7. The Race for Denver District Attorney: Meet Helen Morgan
and
The Race for Denver District Attorney: Meet Beth McCann
|
Darryl Glenn at the center of a selfie.
8. Darryl Glenn Interview: Up Close and Personal With the GOP Senate Candidate
