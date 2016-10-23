Your Guide to Local Issues at Stake in November (Part Two)
|
Michael Bennet and Mayor Michael Hancock strike a pose with three Metropolitan State University of Denver students.
Michael Roberts
Ballots are in the mail (and maybe even to a few voters' households). Much is at stake this election cycle, which we've been covering all year. As promised, here is a second roundup of recent election-related stories. And for more of our election coverage, be sure to visit our (searchable!) Election page.
|
Thinkstock
1. The Biggest Donors Supporting and Opposing Colorado's Ballot Measures
|
Illustration by Jay Vollmar
2. Why You Should Vote No on Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options
and
Why You Should Vote Yes for Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options
|
It's easy to understand why many voters might give a big thumbs-up to Amendment 71.
3. Raise the Bar: Why the Fracking Industry Hates Amendments
4. Why You Should Vote No on Amendment 71, to Raise the Bar on Amendments
and
Why You Should Vote Yes on Amendment 71, to Raise the Bar on Amendments
|
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson during a 2012 appearance in Denver.
Sam Levin
5. Libertarian Party Sees Registered-Voters Uptick, Beats Democrats, Republicans
|
Anthony Camera
6. Does the State Board of Education Deserve a Failing Grade?
|
Darryl Glenn at the center of a selfie.
7. Darryl Glenn's New Donald Trump Stance: I'll Vote for Him but Not Endorse Him
|
