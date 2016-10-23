Your Guide to Local Issues at Stake in November (Part Two)

Michael Bennet and Mayor Michael Hancock strike a pose with three Metropolitan State University of Denver students. Michael Roberts

Ballots are in the mail (and maybe even to a few voters' households). Much is at stake this election cycle, which we've been covering all year. As promised, here is a second roundup of recent election-related stories. And for more of our election coverage, be sure to visit our (searchable!) Election page.

Thinkstock

1. The Biggest Donors Supporting and Opposing Colorado's Ballot Measures

Illustration by Jay Vollmar

2. Why You Should Vote No on Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options

and

Why You Should Vote Yes for Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options

It's easy to understand why many voters might give a big thumbs-up to Amendment 71. Lonny Garris / Shutterstock.com

3. Raise the Bar: Why the Fracking Industry Hates Amendments

Facebook

4. Why You Should Vote No on Amendment 71, to Raise the Bar on Amendments

and

Why You Should Vote Yes on Amendment 71, to Raise the Bar on Amendments

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson during a 2012 appearance in Denver. Sam Levin

5. Libertarian Party Sees Registered-Voters Uptick, Beats Democrats, Republicans

Anthony Camera

6. Does the State Board of Education Deserve a Failing Grade?

Darryl Glenn at the center of a selfie. Facebook

7. Darryl Glenn's New Donald Trump Stance: I'll Vote for Him but Not Endorse Him

Michael Bennet and Mayor Michael Hancock strike a pose with three Metropolitan State University of Denver students. Michael Roberts

8. Michael Bennet at Metro: Selfies and the Senate Race

