Zeppelin Station to Offer a Respite in RiNo for Commuter Rail Line Passengers

A rendering of Zeppelin Station, which breaks ground on Tuesday.

RiNo pioneer Zeppelin Development wants to create a destination for passengers boarding or disembarking at Blake Street Station, just one stop from Denver Union Station on the commuter rail line to Denver International Airport.

The company is developing Zeppelin Station, a 100,000-square-foot office and retail building at 3563 Wazee Street.

Zeppelin, which breaks ground Thursday, November 17, is expected to draw up to 2 million people during its first year of operation.

Inspired by the success of the Source, Zeppelin Station’s ground floor will be home to experiential food and beverage concepts. Zeppelin is working with operators of several multicultural food purveyors to establish grab-and-go counter eateries, as well as an anchor restaurant for a sit-down dining experience. The project also is expected to offer shops focused on culinary goods, as well as fashion and design.

“The station itself is just a platform,” says Kyle Zeppelin, principal of Zeppelin Development. “They don’t have this historic station to have the shops and restaurants waiting for people to come off the train. The idea with this project is to provide that public amenity.”

Zeppelin has a number of tenants lined up for the office space, many of which are relocating from the developer’s nearby Taxi project. Tenants include dfine Branding, Dynia Architects, Starbuck Realty Group, Brandfolder and WunderWerkz. Zeppelin Development also is moving into the new building.

“We’re taking advantage of a more central location and the positive momentum we’re seeing in RiNo,” Zeppelin says.

Designed by award-winning Dynia Architects, Zeppelin will feature indoor-outdoor open spaces characterized by high ceilings, natural light and native landscaping. Office suites will have roll-up, glass garage doors that open onto terraces overlooking the Denver skyline and Rocky Mountains. Zeppelin is seeking LEED certification for the development.

The project comes just as the city has committed more than $47 million to infrastructure improvements that will come online in the next two years. Construction is under way for a modernized Brighton Boulevard, which will have the city’s first elevated cycle tracks, as well as wide sidewalks and green stormwater filtration by 2017. Construction begins this year on the RiNo Park on the South Platte River just four blocks from Zeppelin Station. The park will establish a series of flexible and creative gathering spaces for the community, such as a garden court and a library.

Project: Zeppelin Station

Address: 3563 Wazee Street

Developer: Zeppelin Development

