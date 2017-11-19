Readers: Where Are the Restaurants We Can't Live Without?

After months of eating and arguing, earlier this month we published "Eat Here: 100 Denver Restaurants We Can't Live Without." With this project, we skipped the eye-catching fads and went with our hearts and bellies, thinking about restaurants we’d miss if they disappeared and remembering what wakes us up in the middle of the night with undeniable cravings. And we had a few ground rules: The restaurant had to be open before 2017; if the eatery was part of a chain, it had to be a Denver-based chain. (We're looking at you, original Chipotle location; yes, history counted, too.)

And while there have been few quibbles about what's on the list, we've heard plenty about places that didn't make the cut. Where was The Fort? Sam's #3? The Avenue Grill? 240 Union? Sassafras? U.S. Thai? And then there's this from Bob: