100 Favorite Dishes: A Collaboration Pot Pie from Humble Pie and Kitchen Table
|
The Humble Pie Store and the Kitchen Table teamed up to create this savory pot pie.
Mark Antonation
No. 46: Smoked-Brisket Stroganoff Pot Pie From the Humble Pie Store and Kitchen Table
Comfort food has an advantage over our food-buying impulses at this time of year, but two eateries got together this month to make that advantage clearly unfair. If one warming, home-style dish can lead to us packing on a few pounds of bear fat for the coming winter, a collaboration between a pie shop and a Midwestern kitchen with a penchant for barbecue is like being hit by comfort food squared. We'll just give in and start our hibernation preparations a little early.
The Kitchen Table, at 1426 East 22nd Avenue, smokes a pretty tasty beef brisket, and sometimes even makes stroganoff with it — a stroke of barbecue genius for the combination of creamy richness augmented with a hint of wood smoke. And Humble Pie, which moved to 3550 East Colfax Avenue in February, is already a master of savory pot pies. Somehow (these things happen) the stroganoff ended up inside a pie crust with a top shell laced with cheddar cheese, and the result is the most decadent pie this side of, well, this side of Humble Pie's own chocolate-bourbon pecan pie.
The smoked-brisket stroganoff pot pie is a limited-time offering for now; get it through Friday at Humble Pie. Or fill up on brisket stroganoff (it's worth a stop even without the pie shell) at the Kitchen Table this Wednesday and Thursday. Humble Pie owner Jessica Dolgan says the two restaurants may collaborate on the pot pie again soon, but for the next few weeks, she'll be focusing on rolling out Thanksgiving specials and setting up a pie-ordering kiosk inside the shop.
Related Locations
3550 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
1426 E. 22nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80205
