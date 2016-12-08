100 Favorite Dishes: Banh Mi Tacos at Vital Root
|
Banh mi tacos at Vital Root
Linnea Covington
No. 36: Banh Mi Tacos at Vital Root
When Justin Cucci opened Vital Root in the Berkeley neighborhood this past June, little did we know how hungry the city was for some solid, healthy and innovative vegetarian and vegan fare. Sure, we have other options, but it's been a while since something new and notable came along on the meat-free market. Thank goodness too, because with Vital Root came banh mi tacos, a revelation in Asian-Mexican-vegetarian fusion. The only question is, why hasn't someone thought of this sooner?
For the protein, each of the two tacos get smeared with a slightly sweet and savory "pâté" made with edamame and lemongrass-enhanced tofu. From there, corn tortillas are stuffed with classic Vietnamese banh mi accoutrements: cucumber, cilantro, basil, mint, crunchy jalapeño and a tangle of shredded, pickled vegetables. Topping it off is a squirt of not-too-spicy sriracha aioli. The result is a wholesome taco that doesn't really taste like a traditional banh mi, but does offer a flavorful crunch, spicy kick and umami richness that can easily satiate any lunch or dinner goer. As a bonus, the tacos come sided with a small batch of yuca fries, which prove perfectly crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
Each plate runs $9, a price that's surprisingly low given the restaurant's dedication to organic oils and organic flours. Call for an order of these tacos to go or eat in the casual dining room (and take advantage of the hydration station with three self-serve taps while you're at it). Of course, this leads to the question, what if you find yourself at Vital Root for breakfast? Never fear, there's also a banh mi breakfast taco that's virtually the same, but substitutes scrambled eggs for the tofu.
Related Location
3915 Tennyson St.
Denver, CO 80212
